Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh will get married on October 11 in New York and the wedding will be a private ceremony with close friends and family. The two started dating back in in April this year and Gong Hyo Jin was surrounded by rumours of marriage after catching the bouquet at Son Hye Jin and Hyun Bin's wedding. She announced her plans to get married five months later. Go Won Hee Ties the Knot and Shares Radiant Wedding Photos on Instagram.

