WINNER members Kang Seungyoon and Mino recently released a cover video of BIGBANG's song "Still Life" on June 17. Seungyoon and Mino's vocals perfectly capture the emotions behind the song, especially since the song means a lot to BIGBANG and talks about the struggles they faced in life. They released the song in early 2022.

Watch Seungyoon and Mino's Cover Video Here:

Watch BIGBANG's Original Video Here:

