Zico has revealed a new teaser for his music video "Freak". It shows an almost post apocalyptic sort of world in chaos, and also features Our Blues actress Noh Yoon Seo. He has also dropped a D-1 poster for his upcoming EP, Grown Ass Kid, of which the title track is "Freak".

Watch Video Here:

View D-1 Poster Here:

Photo Credit: Twitter

