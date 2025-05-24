A disturbing video going viral on social media shows a content creator ending up bleeding from her private parts in a freak accident. The incident occurred when content creator Namrata Jha tried using a new chair which she ordered from Meesho. The video begins with Namrata Jha bringing a few products from Meesho for unveiling. As the video moves further, Namrata Jha is seen opening the product and removing a chair. Later, she is seen trying to sit on the chair. However, the viral clip shows the content creator sitting on the chair and ending up falling, as she hurts her private parts, resulting in bleeding. The video shows her pants being stained with blood. While concluding the video, Namrata Jha said that people should buy the chair from product at their own risk. The video has led to mixed reactions from netizens. One user said, "This is scary! 😧 Hope you are fine," while a second user asked her to be careful. A third user commented, "God… I hope you are okay, girl." Reels Rivalry Turns Ugly: 2 Girls Abuse, Pull Each Other’s Hair in Public Over Making Instagram Reels With Boyfriends in Bareilly, Police Respond As Video Goes Viral.

Content Creator Ends Up Getting Hurt While Sitting on Chair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Jha (@namrataaaaaa_)

