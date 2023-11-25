Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Actor Soha Ali Khan on Saturday shared a picture with her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu from their driving date.

Taking to Instagram, Soha treated fans with a picture while travelling with Kunal in a car.

Also Read | Kadak Singh: Pankaj Tripathi Calls His Film ‘Most Special Project’ – Here’s Why.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0D6JWrCLO6/

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Driving safe with @kunalkemmu ...[?]"

Also Read | Animal: Sunny Deol Gives Shout Out to Brother Bobby Deol's New Avatar in Ranbir Kapoor's Film! (View Post).

In the picture, Soha is seen clicking selfies while dressed in a denim shirt with a white top and jeans, and Kunal can be seen flaunting his biceps with his cool shades on.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "What about the 12 seater "

One of the users wrote, "Lovely couple."

Another user commented, "Have a good journey."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'.The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soha, who was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)