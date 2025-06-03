With Rapper Drake supporting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Singer Karan Aujla has shown his backing for the Punjab Kings franchise ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final on June 3, which is taking place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Aujla, who hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, placed an INR 3.1 Crore bet on PKBS winning their maiden IPL trophy, which the singer shared on his Instagram stories, with a caption 'Lets go Punjab'. 'Ee Sala Cup Namde', Rapper Drake Bets INR 6.41 Crore On Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Title Win Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final.

Karan Aujla's Support for Punjab

Karan Aujla's Instagram Story for PBKS (Photo Credit: Insta@karanaujla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)