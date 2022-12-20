The internet surely cannot have enough of Lionel Messi right now and after Argentina ended their 36-year-long struggle by winning the FIFA World Cup 2022. After breaking the Egg’s world record for the most-liked Instagram post in history with his trophy, Messi recently posted another picture of him sleeping with the World Cup trophy. The Instagram post got over 4 million likes within just minutes of him posting it. View these viral images here. Messi’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Win Pic Officially Breaks the World Record Egg’s Reign of the Most-Liked Instagram Post in History; View the Viral Post.

Lionel Messi sleeps with his World Cup in new photo. pic.twitter.com/xfkdXcw5mk — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 20, 2022

Check His Instagram Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

