Makers of Love All Play/ 493km for You or Going to You at a Speed of 493 km unveiled a new poster from the upcoming sports-romance K-drama. The poster looks amazing as the two lead actors Chae Jong-Hyeop and Park Ju-hyun are all smiles while posing in a locker room of badminton players. The K-drama will premiere on KBS from April 20.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#ChaeJongHyeop And #ParkJuHyun Are In A World Of Their Own In Poster For Upcoming Sports Romance Dramahttps://t.co/VcXMxYjdKi pic.twitter.com/21hPydFsXA — Soompi (@soompi) March 10, 2022

Here's The New Poster:

