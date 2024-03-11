Colombian singer Maluma is officially a dad! The rapper revealed he welcomed his first child with girlfriend Susana Gomez on March 10. The 29-year-old took to his social media to share the happy news with his fans. Sharing pictures of his newborn Paris Londono Gomez, Maluma wrote, "On March 9th at 8:23 A.M. the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gomez was born. Thank you all for your birthday messages and well wishes. Susana.. Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment. I love them". Singer Maluma Announces He's Expecting First Child With Susana Gomez During Washington DC Concert! (Watch Video).

Check Out Maluma’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)