Maluma, is a Colombian singer, songwriter, and actor. Recently, he was questioned about his decision to perform at the World Cup even after the human right’s violations in Qatar. Maluma initially asked if he needs to answer this question and when the interviewer pressed upon the issue a little further, he walked about of the interview. Pop Base shared a video of the same on its social media handle. FIFA World Cup 2022 Anthem: Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Feature in 'Tukoh Taka' Football WC Song (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pop Base (@popbasetv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)