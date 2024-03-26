Singer Maluma recently welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his girlfriend Susana Gomez. The Colombian singer took to his social media handle to share the joyous news with his fans. Just a few weeks after that, the 30-year-old singer dropped the first pictures of his newborn daughter, Paris Londono Gomez, on his social media. Taking to his Instagram handle on March 25, Maluma dropped a series of cute pictures with his daughter. Sharing the post, he wrote," My first 15 days as a Dad, this is the best I've ever lived in my Life." Maluma and Girlfriend Susana Welcome Their First Child, Rapper Drops Heartwarming FIRST Pictures of His Baby Girl on Insta!.

Check Out Maluma’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)