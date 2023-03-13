Creed III star Michael B Jordan sure looked stylish when the actor showed up on the red carpet for the 95th Academy Awards. Donning a suit, Jordan looked sharp. The actor is also set to present an award alongside Jonathan Majors during the night. Creed III Stars Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors ‘Check Out’ Interviewer As She Walks Away, Video Goes Viral - Watch.

Check Out Michael B Jordan at the Oscars:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)