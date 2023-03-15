We’ll skip the Swiftisms and get straight to the point: the United States loves Taylor Swift. Yes, you heard us right. According to a survey conducted by the Morning Consult, a market research company, majority of US adult citizens are fans of the ''Midnights'' singer. People who describe themselves as avid fans overwhelmingly picked ''1989'' as their favorite album of hers. Taylor Swift Teases ‘Red Season’ Ahead of Re-Recorded ‘Red’ Album’s Release (Watch Video).

Check The Tweet Here:

More than half of the adults in the United States are Taylor Swift fans and think ‘1989’ is her best album, according to a Morning Consult survey. pic.twitter.com/kWebIpkpYW — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)