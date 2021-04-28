In the latest pictures shared on Ziva Dhoni’s Instagram, one can see the little one spending some quality time with her daddy. The throwback pictures which are from their Ranchi home, show Ziva hugging her father in one snap, and looking up at the blue skies with Dhoni in the other.

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

The adorable pictures left fans missing Ziva’s presence during Dhoni’s cricket matches. A fan wrote, "Ziva's Instagram post! I so much miss her presence in the stadium, the way she used to cheer for Mahi and especially the post-match scenes. I'm sure she's missing all this too. Our lil Bundle of Joy.”

Check out The Fans Tweet Below:

Ziva's Instagram post! I so much miss her presence in the stadium, the way she used to cheer for mahi and especially the post match scenes. I'm sure she's missing all this too. Our lil Bundle of Joy 🥺💛 pic.twitter.com/rFL096asu7 — Ananya 😷 (@TheCricBird) April 28, 2021

Another Fan Said:

Missing Ziva cheering for Dhoni 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/kQMo2dGhsk — bhavya (@BhavyaDhoni) April 28, 2021

