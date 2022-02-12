The much-awaited song is here! “Mud Mud Ke” starring 365 days star Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandez is indeed one of the hottest tracks of the year. The song crooned by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar features Jacqueline not just flaunting her sexy dance moves, but her sizzling chemistry with Michele as well. One just wouldn’t be able to take their eyes off the duo.

Watch The Music Video Of Mud Mud Ke Below:

