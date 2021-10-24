Fans of My Girlfriend is Alien; it is time to rejoice. It looks like your and our wait is over, as the hit Chinese fantasy-romance fiction is all set to make a return with its second season. Yes, yes, yes, it looks like My Girlfriend is Alien season 2 is going to be back sooner than later. And there are pics and videos purportedly from the shooting and the inaugural ceremony of My Girlfriend is Alien season 2 that have flooded Instagram. The 2019-show's lead pair of Thassapak Hsu and Wan Peng, aka Fang Leng and Chai Xiaoqi, are back, and they look absolutely beautiful. Thassapak Hsu Aka My Girlfriend is Alien’s Fang Leng Looks Dreamy in Every Instagram Post, Here’s a Look at His 10 Photos!

The new pics show Thassapak Hsu and Wan Peng along with Wang You Jun (Fang Leng's half-brother Fang Lie) and the rest of the cast. They were all dressed up in matching pink pullovers.

We're So Excited

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DM me '🎀' to join Strict GGC (@biekpnfanpage162)

Thassapak Hsu is So Cute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bie_kpn 徐志賢 (@bie_kpn22)

And The Adorable Pair Is Back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʙɪᴇ_ᴋᴘɴッ (@biekpnxlove)

Fang Leng-Chai Xiaoqi, We Love You

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʙɪᴇ_ᴋᴘɴッ (@biekpnxlove)

Why is He So Cute? Why, Why, Why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʙɪᴇ_ᴋᴘɴッ (@biekpnxlove)

These Two Are Adorbs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💟 my girlfriend is an alien 💟 (@c__drama1189)

And She is The Cutest Girlfriend EVER

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕸ყ_𝕲𝕱_𝕴𝕾_𝕬𝕹_𝕬𝕷𝕴𝕰𝕹😍♥️♥️ (@my_girlfriend_is_an_alien25)

Heart is Melting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐔 𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐍 (@my.girlfriendisanalien_)

Those who have seen the first season of My Girlfriend is Alien would know that it follows an intergalactic romance between a haughty, brooding and successful business from the earth, Fang Leng, played by Thassapak Hsu and an alien named Chai Xiaoqi portrayed by Wan Peng. The on-screen couple's sizzling chemistry, along with the wonderful work by the rest of the supporting cast, made this show one of the best C-dramas worldwide. In fact, in India, My Girlfriend is Alien is dubbed in Hindi and Tamil – and is crazily followed on several video streaming platforms.

