My Girlfriend Is Alien (or, My Girlfriend Is An Alien) season 2 actor Thassapak Hsu aka Fang Leng took to Instagram to wish fans and followers on the occasion of Chinese New Year 2022. More than a billion are observing Lunar New Year on February 1 this year. He shared a lovely picture post to celebrate the Year of The Tiger, captioning it as: "Happy Chinese new year 新年快樂呀！親愛的朋友們 恭喜發財 財源滾滾 事事順利 身體健康 虎年行大運 虎虎生威！🐯🧧🎊." Its translation in English, "Happy Chinese new year Dear friends, Gong Xi Fa Cai, the wealth is rolling in, everything goes smoothly, good health, good luck in the Year of the Tiger, and the tiger is strong! 🐯 🎊" My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Release Date Is Announced? Pics of Thassapak Hsu and Wan Peng as Fang Leng and Chai Xiaoqi Go Viral As Filming Wraps.

