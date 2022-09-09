My Girlfriend Is Alien season 2 trailer is out, and get ready to fall in love with your favourite C-drama couple, Bie Thassapak Hsu and Wan Peng. The good-looking actors play the role of Fang Leng, an arrogant but softie at heart CEO and Chai Xiaoqi, an adorable alien who is going to be the love of his life. Interestingly, the first season ended with the reunion of Fang Leng and Chai Xiaoqi. However, the My Girlfriend Is Alien season 2 trailer shows Fang Leng to have forgotten about his alien girlfriend’s existence. It will be an interesting season to see if a ‘hormones obsessed’ Chai is going to make Fang fall in with her first or if something more is in store. My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2 Release Date ANNOUNCED: Fang Leng and Chai Xiaoqi, Our Favourite Romantic Couple Back on Screen!

Watch Trailer of My Girlfriend Is Alien Season 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 徐志贤𝕭𝖎𝖊 (@biexu1991)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)