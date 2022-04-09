Nana Patekar has been away from the big screens since a long time. The veteran actor is all set to make a comeback with a social thriller titled The Confession. Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, the makers have released a motion poster in which the actor is seen in an intense avatar.

The Confession Motion Poster

