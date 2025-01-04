Virat Kohli's tour of Australia comes to an end rather unimpressively as the star Indian cricketer scored only 23 runs in his two innings at the India vs Australia fifth Test match at Sydney. Except for the century at the second innings of the Perth Test match, Virat doesn't have another significant innings under his belt. Recently in a show, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar came as guest and he revealed that whenever Virat Kohli doesn't score runs and gets out, he doesn't feel like eating his food. As Virat got dismissed cheaply again, fans went to social media to share memes on him and Nana Patekar. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Scott Boland Dismiss Star India Batsman As His Struggles Against Outside Off-Stump Deliveries Continue During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Nana Patekar By the End of Virat Kohli's Career

Nana Patekar by the end of Virat Kohli's career 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iCkhKulnGY — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) January 4, 2025

Nana Patekar Ke Family Wale

Virat Kohli ke out hote hi Nana Patekar ke family wale unka khana vapas lete huye: pic.twitter.com/CzrXYzI7kz — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) January 4, 2025

Funny One

Nana Patekar : Kuch kha ke aata hu !! Virat Kohli : pic.twitter.com/nyYl29errM — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) January 4, 2025

Nana Patekar's Cook

*Virat Kohli gets out in the same manner* Nana Patekar's cook: pic.twitter.com/PEfUYNkf41 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 4, 2025

Nana Patekar Right Now

No Breakfast For Nana Patekar

No breakfast for Nana Patekar. Virat Kohli goes under 20 again. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 3, 2025

