Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has poked fun at his coming out announcement in new video on TikTok. Well, tapping on one of the trends online, in the new clip, one of the actor’s friends shouts, “Oh my God, guys, guys, guys! Noah Schnapp gay at 18!” To which, Schnapp mocks himself by making a shocking face. Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay, Shares Video on TikTok – WATCH.

Watch Noah Schnapp's New Video:

Noah Schnapp and his friends poke fun at him coming out as gay in new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/JAthsTRRJa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)