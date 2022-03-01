Peaky Blinders returns on BBC with season six episode one and the acclaimed crime show paid a perfect tribute to Helen McCrory, the actress that plays the character of Polly Gray who passed away last year following breast cancer. The episode showcased the burial of Polly Gray along with a beautiful tribute to Helen that reads 'Dedicated to the memory of Helen McCrory OBE 'Polly Gray'.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#PeakyBlinders Season 6, Episode 1: BLACK DAY! Peaky Blinders new season has started with a bang, the emotional range that it delivers in its very first episode is supreme. Cillian Murphy continues his brilliance in prime form. Aunt Polly 🥺 pic.twitter.com/t9bPnBu36m — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) February 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)