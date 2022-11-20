On this Black Friday, PS5 exclusives will be on their best-ever discounted prices. A number of games will be available at half-price off or more. Black Friday is a colloquial term for the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States. It traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US.

PS5 Exclusives Discounted to Best Prices Ever:

PS5 exclusives are discounted to the best prices ever in this Black Friday sale https://t.co/kLu28nxh8cpic.twitter.com/XYd8Z715Ev — GameSpot (@GameSpot) November 20, 2022

