Rapper Lichelle Marie Laws, better known as Bo$$ has died at the age of 54. The news of the rapper's demise was confirmed by fellow rapper Bun B. The rapper took to his Instagram account to share a picture of Laws and wrote, "Rest in peace to my big sis Lichelle Laws, aka Boss. One of the best female MCs and a dear friend. Give Rick Royal a hug for me. Long Live The Org!" The Detroit-born rapper was the first woman ever to sign up for Def Jam Records. Big Pokey Dies at 45; Video of the Houston Rapper Collapsing Onstage During Performance Goes Viral.

Rapper Bo$$ Has Died at 54:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)