The anticipation for the Ram Mandir inauguration is gripping all, with both the public and celebrities displaying fervent devotion to Lord Ram. Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan is actively participating, having released a new devotional song "Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram" ahead of the Ayodhya event on January 22, 2024. The song, echoing praises for Lord Ram, has created a buzz, and its YouTube release showcases Ravi Kishan deeply immersed in spiritual fervor. The Bhojpuri star's devotional track is gaining significant traction and attention. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: All Central Government Offices to Remain Closed for Half Day on January 22.

Listen To Song Here:

