Academy Award-winner, Resul Pookutty gave it back to a Twitter user who threw shade on him over RRR's "Naatu Naatu" win at the Oscars this year. "I been there and done that 14yrs ago, even before you all had heard of Oscars," Resul replied to the user (Vamsi Krishna Surya) who called him a 'kitten' over MM Keeravaani joining the Oscars club. Have a look. Oscars 2023: Tom Cruise Didn't Attend the 95th Academy Awards Due to Judd Apatow, Here's the Reason Why - Reports.

Resul Pookutty Slams a Twitter User:

Where are these guys coming from… I been there and done that 14yrs ago, even before you all had heard of Oscars! https://t.co/EEVPVafsEV — resul pookutty (@resulp) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)