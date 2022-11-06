In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Selena Gomez shared how Taylor Swift is the only real friend of hers from the industry. She was quoted as saying, “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.” The news of the same was shared by E! News’ Instagram handle on which Selena’s kidney donor Francia Raisa dropped a comment saying ‘Interesting’. It is also reported, Francia no longer follows Selena on Instagram. Selena Gomez’s Kidney Donor Francia Raisa No Longer Follows the Singer on Instagram, Here’s Why.

Francia Raisa’s Reaction After Selena Gomez Calls Taylor Swift As Her Only Real Friend

Selena Gomez’s kidney donor Francia Raisa reportedly reacted to her saying that Taylor Swift is her only real friend in the [music] industry: “Interesting” pic.twitter.com/5B0rYkPfWl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2022

