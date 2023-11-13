Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. The duo never misses a chance to make their fans gush over their sizzling chemistry every time they drop a picture of them. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Jab We Met star posted a couple of his romantic pictures with Mira and they speak volumes about their love. In one of the mushy stills, Shahid was seen planting a sweet kiss on Mira’s cheek. The power couple got married in 2015 in an intimate ceremony and are proud parents to kids- Misha and Zain. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Pose With Fam at Sister Sanah Kapur’s Chooda Ceremony (View Pics)

Shahid Plants A Sweet Kiss on Mira's Cheeks

