Shehnaaz Gill’s latest video post on Instagram is not just a treat for her fans but many have even gotten emotional listening to her soulful voice. The actress’ rendition of B Praak’s Punjabi song “Zindagi” have gotten many emotional. Take a look at the video below and what fans have said about it. Shehnaaz Gill Recreates KGF Chapter 2 Song 'Mehabooba', Shares Video on Instagram - WATCH.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Rendition Of Zindagi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Happy Shehnaazians

FINALLY ITS PUNJABI SONG 😭😭😭😭😭. .. BAHUT ACHHA GAAYA SHEHNAAZ NE 🥺🥺🥺♥️♥️♥️♥️ @ishehnaaz_gill this is very beautiful and soulful ..❤️#ShehnaazGill https://t.co/EhP2BF4MSS — ✨𝕸𝖊𝖌𝖍𝖆✨ 💯 (@meghasoutlook) November 5, 2022

'Keep Shining'

'Soulful'

waoo punjabi song❤️❤️❤️❤️n ur voice baby🥺😘😘😘😘 soulful...lov uh sana #SHEHNAAZGILL NEW INSTA REEL GO ND CHECK GOIJ#ShehnaazGillhttps://t.co/JS3Wv7X4iO — Rebu (@RebulovSidNaaz) November 5, 2022

'Sukoon'

Her voice has different kind of sukoon and emotions, that's the reason i connect with singing all the time, Shehnaaz gill as Singer >> you can't convince me otherwise ❤️pic.twitter.com/xFflze0pq2 — 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐲 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚•㉨ (@Crystal_Krish4r) November 5, 2022

True

She has poured her heart out here. Emotionally charged 😢👇🏼#ShehnaazGill ❤️https://t.co/FdRZ6Eu3zP — ༺E͜͡y͜͡e͜͡s͜͡༻ (@ntebeEyes) November 5, 2022

