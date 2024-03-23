Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur, who welcomed a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after they lost their only son Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala, were spotted visiting a religious place today. As per video shared by India Today, we get to see Balkaur visiting Takht Shri Damdama Sahib with the newborn. The clip shows the new parents with the child inside the Gurudwara, taking blessings of the almighty. The aged couple have reportedly opted for IVF (In vitro fertilisation) to conceive the child. Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents Blessed With Baby Boy; Late Punjabi Singer’s Father Balkaur Singh Shares Pic of the Newborn.

Balkaur Singh and Wife With Newborn at Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib

