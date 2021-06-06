The synopsis of the film reveals that the film "is an endearing journey of a stray dog named Charlie into the protagonist Dharma's life. Both literally and metaphorically. She is full of life and naughty quirks and is set to win over every heart that comes her way, including Dharma's."

To celebrate lead actor, Rakshit Shetty's birthday, the makers shared the official teaser of 777 Charlie today.

Take A Look At The Teaser Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)