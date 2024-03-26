Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life is the upcoming survival drama features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul as the lead pair. The makers have released the track “Omane”, a romantic duet crooned by Chinmayi Sripada and Vijay Yesudas. The song showcases the lead pair’s chemistry in the film, perfectly capturing the enchantment of newfound love. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Song ‘Hope’: AR Rahman Croons a Soul-Stirring Number for Prithviraj Sukumaran–Blessy’s Survival Drama (Watch Video).

Watch The Lyrical Video Of Omane Song Below:

