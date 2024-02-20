Prithviraj Sukumaran has dropped an exciting update for fans on February 20. Just a day after the reports of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham having preponed surfaced online, the Mollywood superstar took to his social media to drop clarifications on the same, also revealing the new release date. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, Prithviraj dropped a new poster for the film, also revealing the new release dates. The Blessy directorial will now be released on March 28, 2024. Sharing the post, Prithviraj wrote, "The long wait gets shorter...#TheGoatLife releasing worldwide on 28th March, 2024!" The film was earlier slated to release on April 10, 2024. Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Upcoming Film Preponed, Survival Drama to Now Release on March 28 – Reports.

Aadujeevitham To Release Worldwide on March 28, 2024:

