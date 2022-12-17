There have been several actresses who have been trolled in the past over their choices, be it on personal or professional ends. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu being trolled over her divorce and most recently Deepika Padukone being called out for her outfit in Pathaan’s song “Besharam Rang”, actress–politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana has lashed out at trolls for shaming women in showbiz. She shared a tweet citing, “Freedom of choice is our basic right. Women are the embodiment of Maa Durga- misogyny is an evil we must fight.” Besharam Rang Song Row: Swara Bhasker Takes a Jibe at MP Minister’s Outrage on Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan Track.

Ramya AKA Divya Spandana’s Tweet

Samantha trolled for her divorce, Sai Pallavi for her opinion,Rashmika for her separation, Deepika for her clothes and many, many other women for pretty much EVERYTHING. Freedom of choice is our basic right. Women are the embodiment of Maa Durga- misogyny is an evil we must fight — Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) December 16, 2022

