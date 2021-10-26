Aishwaryaa R Dhanush is a ‘proud daughter and a proud wife’. Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth and wife of Dhanush. It was a proud moment for the family as both Rajinikanth and Dhanush were awarded at the 67th National Film Awards on October 25. Thalaivar was conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, whereas Dhanush was honoured with Best Actor Award for Asuran. It was the first time that both the stars were awarded at the same event. Aishwaryaa, who had also joined the actors, shared a picture of the duo on social media and wrote, “They are mine … and this is history #prouddaughter #proudwife”.

Aishwaryaa R Dhanush’s Post

