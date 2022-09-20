Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR was a popular Tollywood actor and producer. On the occasion his 99th birth anniversary, his son Nagarjuna Akkineni has penned a heartfelt note in his remembrance. He mentioned in his tweet, “Sending our immense love and gratitude to him !! happy birthday #ANRLivesOn”.

Nagarjuna Akkineni Remembers Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Remembering Nana on his birthday 🙏🏼 He would say - “I connect to my audience to bring them a brief escape to hope !! that’s all I know to do.” 😇 Sending our immense love and gratitude to him !! happy birthday 🙏❤️#ANRLivesOn pic.twitter.com/qt6njTC37a — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 20, 2022

