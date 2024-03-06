Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot on March 6, 2011. On their 13th wedding anniversary, Allu Arjun shared pictures with his wife on Instagram. The Pushpa actor shared an unseen wedding pic along with a black heart emoji. In another pic, Allu Arjun and Sneha, dressed in traditional outfits, can be seen looking away. He also penned a note that reads, 'Happy Anniversary Cutie. It's been 13 years now... I have flourished because of your company. I draw energy from your tranquillity. Too many many more till the end of time'. AA23 Announced! Allu Arjun’s Upcoming Film To Be Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Allu Arjun Drops An Unseen Wedding Pic With Sneha

Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Allu Arjun Pens Heartfelt Note For Wife Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)