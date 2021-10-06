Almost after a decade, superstar Mohanlal and director Shaji Kailas would be teaming up for a new Malayalam film. The duo had last worked together for the movie Red Chillies that had released in 2009. On October 6, Lalettan (as the superstar is fondly called) announced the title of his upcoming film with Shaji Kailas. The film has been titled Alone and its tagline reads, ‘Real Heroes Are Always Alone’. This would be Aashirvad Cinemas’ 30th movie and all are thrilled about it.

