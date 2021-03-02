Badhaai Ho is one of the most loved movies in the last decade which will now have a Tamil remake. Boney Kapoor is producing the same with RJ Balaji stepping into Ayushmann Khurrana's role. Gajraj Rao's role is yet to be cast. The film will be directed by Saravanan.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)