Mohanlal is making his directorial debut with the film Barroz in which he’d also be playing the lead role. Stills of Lalettan, who’d be seen as the ‘Guardian Of D’Gama’s Treasure’, have been leaked online. There are numerous stills from the sets of the Malayalam film that have been leaked on the internet. Barroz Promo Teaser: Mohanlal To Be Seen As The ‘Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure’ In His Directorial Debut (Watch Video).

Mohanlal in Barroz

Barroz Leaked Stills

Man who's been infront of camera for the past 43 years is directing a film!! Directing by @Mohanlal,that's it!!#Barroz pic.twitter.com/TcL60WAok1 — ǟռǟռɖ (@AnandOffcl) May 26, 2022

