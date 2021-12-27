Mohanlal is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film Barroz. He’d be seen playing the titular role, as the Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure. The promo’s opening sequence gives a glimpse of him as a director, further showing him as the film’s lead actor. His character, who has been guarding the D’Gama’s treasure for hundreds of years, has been given the responsibility to hand over the treasure to a true descendant of D'Gama.

Watch The Promo Teaser Of Barroz Below:

