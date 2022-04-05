The makers have released the trailer of Beast in Telugu version. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay would be in for a treat as they would get to watch their favourite star in the role of a spy this time in the upcoming hostage drama helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The trailer gives a glimpse of Vijay’s character trying to save commoners in the East Coast Mall in Chennai that has been hijacked. Pooja Hegde and Yogi Babu too make brief appearances in this trailer.

Watch The Telugu Version Of Beast Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)