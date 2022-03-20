Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Earlier, the makers had shared a poster and confirmed that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will be out in April. Now, as per reports, the movie has locked its release date, which is, April 13. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news. Beast Song Jolly O Gymkhana: Second Track From Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde’s Film Is Breezy and Vibrant! (Watch Lyrical Video).

