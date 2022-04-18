Beast stars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead. It has been five days since the film has been released and as per latest reports, Beast has hit Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

Beast Hits Rs 200 Crore Club Globally

5 days. #Beast breaches 200 cr club globally 🔥🔥 #BeastHits200CRs — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) April 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)