The teaser of Bhagavanth Kesari introduces Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role and his mass avatar is sure to be a treat for fans on the occasion of his birthday today. The makers have even introduced Arjun Rampal’s character, who’d be seen as the antagonist. This film looks loaded with tons of action and drama. Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is all set to be released in theatres on the occasion of Vijayadashami aka Dussehra this year. Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday: Fans Extend Heartfelt Wishes to Bhagavanth Kesari Star As He Turns 63!

Watch The Teaser Of Bhagavanth Kesari Below:

