Bheeshma Parvam, which is one of the highly-anticipated gangster dramas starring Mammootty is all set to hit the screens in 2022. Now, ahead of its release, the makers today (December 31) unveiled the first look poster of the superstar as Michael from the film and it is fierce. The picture sees Mammotty in a bearded look wearing sunglasses. Alsom the SWAG of the actor on the poster is unmissable.

Mammootty as Michael:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)