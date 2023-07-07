Bholaa Shankar is the upcoming film directed by Meher Ramesh. Chiranjeevi shared new pics of himself and stated that he’s wrapped dubbing of the upcoming film. About the film, the Megastar of Tollywood even stated, “It is a sure fire mass entertainer and will appeal to the audiences in a big way!” Bholaa Shankar Teaser: Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh Bring the Swag and Action in Full Swing in This First Glimpse (Watch Video).

Bholaa Shankar Update

So it’s a wrap for #BholaaShankar dubbing! Very pleased to see how the film has shaped up. It is a sure fire mass entertainer and will appeal to the audiences in a big way! Mark your calendars! See you at the Movies!! #BholaaShankarOnAug11 pic.twitter.com/3ufoWJAwqp — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)