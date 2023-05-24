Bholaa Shankar is the upcoming Telugu film starring Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The veteran actor has dropped BTS pics from a song shoot with a witty caption in which he called these photos as leaked pictures. He mentioned that this song shoot in Switzerland was fun and the audience would be pleased by this track. Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi’s Look as a Taxi Driver From Meher Ramesh’s Film Released on Labour Day 2023 (View Posters).

Bholaa Shankar Song Shoot Pics

స్విట్జర్లాండ్ 🇨🇭లో కళ్ళు చెదిరే అందాలతో మైమరిపించే లొకేషన్స్ లో భోళాశంకర్ కోసం తమన్నాతో ఆట పాట (Song Shoot ) ఎంతో ఆహ్లాదంగా జరిగింది! ఈ పాట ప్రేక్షకులందరినీ, మరింతగా అభిమానులందరినీ మెప్పిస్తుందని చెప్పగలను ! త్వరలోనే మరిన్ని సంగతులు పంచుకుందాం ! అప్పటివరకూ ఈ 'చిరు… pic.twitter.com/VfT8Jx2QNC — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 23, 2023

