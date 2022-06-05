The reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, hosted by Mohanlal, is getting controversial with each passing day. Dr Robin Radhakrishnan was expelled from the show after ‘assaulting’ housemate Riyas. Robin was ousted from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 for his tiff with Riyas. Now Twitterati demands that he deserves another chance and should be brought back to the show. On the other hand, Jasmine Moosa has quit the show claiming that she is mentally, physically, emotionally exhausted and she cannot let her self-respect be affected at any cost.

Video Of Jasmin Moosa Exiting Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4

Fans Demanding To Get Back Dr Robin Radhakrishnan

Fans Declare Dr Robin As The Winner Of Bigg Boss Malayalam S4

Robin vs Jasmine

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)