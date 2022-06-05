The reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, hosted by Mohanlal, is getting controversial with each passing day. Dr Robin Radhakrishnan was expelled from the show after ‘assaulting’ housemate Riyas. Robin was ousted from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 for his tiff with Riyas. Now Twitterati demands that he deserves another chance and should be brought back to the show. On the other hand, Jasmine Moosa has quit the show claiming that she is mentally, physically, emotionally exhausted and she cannot let her self-respect be affected at any cost.

Video Of Jasmin Moosa Exiting Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine M Moosa 🏳️‍🌈 (@jazminejaas4)

Fans Demanding To Get Back Dr Robin Radhakrishnan

Full support to Dr.🔥. Bring it back dr.Robin Radhakrishnan. 👑The only king in the Bigg Boss House#bringbackrobin🔥#justiceforrobin pic.twitter.com/isvLBvcjMW — Vishnu. S. Kannan (@VishnuS08052043) June 1, 2022

Fans Declare Dr Robin As The Winner Of Bigg Boss Malayalam S4

The Real Winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4❤️. This season will always be remembered as Dr Robin Radhakrishnan’s season. What a character👏👏 pic.twitter.com/u1DP0h2ndA — Shivinho (@Shiv1nho) June 5, 2022

Robin vs Jasmine

Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan has been intentionally hurt by one of the other contestants Jasmine Musa by spraying products like Hit and room freshener into a closed bathroom. #BringBackRobin #evictjasmin — BringBackRobin (@bringback_robin) June 1, 2022

