Bonda Mani was a renowned actor and comedian, known for his contributions to Tamil Cinema. He passed away at the age of 60 in Pozhichalur, Chennai, on December 23, 2023. The actor reportedly succumbed to kidney failure. Bonda Mani will be remembered for his notable roles in films such as Winner, Englishkaran, Aaru among others. Actor Ganga Dies of Heart Attack at 63.

Bonda Mani Passes Away

